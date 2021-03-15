Tonight, the 2021 Grammys are being hosted in front of a limited audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah, the show's host, continues to be a breath of fresh air and the show couldn't have started off more perfectly than with Harry Styles and his boa singing "Watermelon Sugar." (FYI, he's wearing custom Gucci.) Immediately afterwards, Billie Eilish and Haim performed, then Megan Thee Stallion won "Best New Artist." And, yes, that was only the beginning.

See the best and funniest Twitter reactions to the 2021 Grammys, below. We'll continue to update this post throughout the night.

Harry! Styles!

Harry 🥰 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2021

i literally never knew anything about one direction or Harry Styles but watermelon sugar singlehandedly turned me into a super fan — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) March 15, 2021

i said what i said but obviously i’m watching harry styles — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 15, 2021

NO ONE IS COOLER THAN HARRY STYLES. NO ONE. #Grammys — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) March 15, 2021

harry styles' scarf said it wants a duel with lenny kravitz's scarf pic.twitter.com/sGFrubf5YF — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) March 15, 2021

Damn Harry styles. Jeezzzz — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 15, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion's "Best New Artist" Win

GOOOOOO MEGANNNNNNN BABY GIRL 😭 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) March 15, 2021

GRAMMY AWARD WINNER MEGAN THEEEEEE STALLIONNNNN pic.twitter.com/qiomkku17C — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 15, 2021

Awww Megan won I’m so proud of her @theestallion pic.twitter.com/W3GrK9oifm — PHOENIX (@imkarymald) March 15, 2021

She’s in shock but we’re not! GO @theestallion. It’s ok to to be a Cry Baby 😉 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/SR1K3zPwJT — Bounce Gvng aka We 4 Us. (@BounceGvng) March 15, 2021

🥲queen megan how are you surprised pic.twitter.com/unaI1LtCOv — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) March 15, 2021

stop the count — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) March 15, 2021

DaBaby's Backup Dancers

DaBaby got the Supreme Court justices performing in the back, iconic #Grammys pic.twitter.com/8bvvOPO5R4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 15, 2021

Why Da Baby got the US Supreme Court singing chorus? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2XY7KIhevu — T.J. (@TJsBizniz) March 15, 2021

DaBaby said pack the court!!! — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) March 15, 2021

all of dababy’s back up singers pic.twitter.com/X83SyFgxCD — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) March 15, 2021

DaBaby performing with SCOTUS? pic.twitter.com/LTfYhUWKuz — blinding lights (@BEYUPDATES2) March 15, 2021

Telling everyone that’s Margaret Atwood backing up DaBaby. Could be right, could be wrong. pic.twitter.com/j8aNvcvzEZ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 15, 2021

Dua Lipa's Performance

Oh y’all need to give Dua Lipa her flowers chiiiiile 😭 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) March 15, 2021

DUA LIPA THATS THE TWEET pic.twitter.com/mNvN32dSzI — hrammys (@goIdenboyIt) March 15, 2021

dua lipa wants what she has pic.twitter.com/jjjVBjZN1a — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) March 15, 2021

DUA LIPA ATE THE GRAMMYS AND SPIT THEM OUT pic.twitter.com/kMdrGmpQHy — amethyst 🐻‍❄️ HAIM AOTY (@wildatchemtrail) March 15, 2021

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars's Performance as Silk Sonic

silk sonic making that smooth "cheat while your man is over in vietnam" retro music — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 15, 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are two of the most talented people alive so Silk Sonic is a collaboration that makes sense if you ask me! — evan romano is 6 feet away (@EvanRomano) March 15, 2021

Babies are being made right now #leavethedooropen #grammys — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) March 15, 2021

I NEED THE SILK SONIC ALBUM IMMEDIATELY. — Kendra! (@KendraJames_) March 15, 2021

Taylor Swift's Performance

Cottagecore meets Woodnymphcore — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) March 15, 2021

Witchy Taylor is my vibe forever. @taylorswift13 — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) March 15, 2021

This would be so expensive on AirBnB. pic.twitter.com/Wl7K4QT7Qm — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) March 15, 2021

Taylor’s singing in front of one of those Instagram camping huts upstate that everyone I know but me went to for one weekend last summer — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) March 15, 2021

Me in 2011 Me in 2021

🤝 crying about how

much I love Taylor Swift — Elyssa (@lyssronik) March 15, 2021

Mickey Guyton's Performance

Shoutout to what Mickey Guyton is doing trying to shatter the whiteness of country music #grammys — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) March 15, 2021

Happy that part of the end result of all this year's bullshit in country is more shine for Mickey Guyton. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 15, 2021

Mickey Guyton singing the powerful “Black Like Me” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xASTSHhkWc — Lynda Starr 🇭🇹 (@LyndaStarrMusic) March 15, 2021

Get it, Mickey Guyton. I made this tv appointment for this. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) March 15, 2021

Mickey Guyton performance is, as they say, a cultural reset — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) March 15, 2021

ohhhh singggggg @MickeyGuyton!!!!!! she just shut it down — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) March 15, 2021

Wow #MickeyGuyton is a Black woman singing country music & with a song titled #BlackLikeMe I like her automatically, this is so major! — bevysmith (@bevysmith) March 15, 2021

Incredible performance by @MickeyGuyton ❤. Buying her album immediately - perfect, powerful can't wait to hear more. #TheGrammys2021 — Rachael Sage (@rachaelsage) March 15, 2021

Mickey Guyton is a sunrise.#grammys — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 15, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's Performance

WOWOWOWOW THAT PERFORMANCE FROM MEG AND CARDI HOLY FUCK — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 15, 2021

republicans are gonna be soooo mad after the cardi/meg performance. and i LOVE that. pic.twitter.com/43GcAsElip — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 15, 2021

Baby...the way Meg & Cardi just violated every FCC rule Lmaooooooo https://t.co/M1k4PTa2N6 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 15, 2021

This giant stripper shoe/pole while Meg and Cardi singing and dancing to WAP on the Grammys stage... IM SCREAMING #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ELMBXJ3Fks — C-3PO (@Ceeepm) March 15, 2021

ok best performance goes to meg and cardi and it not even done yet this shit crazy — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) March 15, 2021

CARDI AND MEG REALLY WENT ALL OUT FOR THIS STAGE OMG — tiny⁷ (@tinyeternals) March 15, 2021

MEG AND CARDI MY SAME REACTION pic.twitter.com/jiIqWY5J3m — Roswell 🛸 (@ufoIand) March 15, 2021

CBS execs watching Meg and Cardi

pic.twitter.com/p1fCsWxAwB — Jovi Toppin (@JeauxVaughn) March 15, 2021

Cardi and Meg really VIOLATED 🔥#GRAMMYs — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) March 15, 2021

Uncomfortable Corporate America checking out Meg Thee Stallion and Cardi B's performance. 🤣 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OP06HBYlyk — Damon Sayles (@DamonSayles) March 15, 2021

cardi and meg did NOT come to play tonight and my mom is LEARNING many things pic.twitter.com/vShtCyvxN0 — easy bake coven (@sdlebrun) March 15, 2021

Oh no pic.twitter.com/05ZmLGmefb — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 15, 2021

Cardi and Meg did it for the culture. This is justice for Janet. IT’S WHAT WE DESERVE pic.twitter.com/vOORcIfzde — kayla marie ✨ (@maria__giesela) March 15, 2021

When Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion Won "Best Rap Song"

When the award for best RAP song goes to two black women from Houston! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Fz9GAlE6fL — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) March 15, 2021

megan thee stallion talking about watching destiny’s child perform at the rodeo is the most houston thing that has ever happened on television — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 15, 2021

Houston royalty right there pic.twitter.com/eXuDJC0R4e — Daniel (@bbeyvibes) March 15, 2021

wow the power houston has pic.twitter.com/shx4SqSFLz — ziwe (@ziwe) March 15, 2021

the way beyonce looks at meg is so precious🥺 she looks so proud pic.twitter.com/3d8aJw0lQJ — rawanً⁷ ☻⭐ (@hobiicola) March 15, 2021

That was so iconic. Megan and @Beyonce onstage together. Beyonce blessing Megan and us all with her presence. Iconic, legendary, historic. #GRAMMYs — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) March 15, 2021

Lil Baby's Performance

Lil Baby is going hard af and I’m here for it. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 15, 2021

'The bigger picture' by Lil baby was such a meaningful performance. — Soo Choi💜Grammys Day (@choi_bts2) March 15, 2021

Lil Baby performance at the Grammys so fuckin hard — RUSS (@russdiemon) March 15, 2021

Lil Baby might have just given one of the most powerful Grammy performances ever👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jUl3jqDZ3w — CULTURE CENTRAL (@_CultureCentral) March 15, 2021

lil baby’s performance made me think about kendrick lamar’s alright performance also at the grammys. both have deep meanings. pic.twitter.com/BxVg5qTcGA — ilsan⁷ (@tetectrls) March 15, 2021

“President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses.” - @TamikaDMallory in Lil Baby’s #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/KRLAB3ZHxJ — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) March 15, 2021

Lil Baby with the performance of the night ✊🏽



A much needed message. Respect. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lZUQzsjrSn — DUGGAN🎙 (@SidelineDuggs) March 15, 2021

no literally lil baby was able to translate so much raw emotion and struggle through such a powerful performance that millions of people are watching from at home and to those who are in power... he fucking did that — LEO ♡ (@R4PLlNES) March 15, 2021

Lil Baby’s Grammy performance officially makes up for this: #Grammyspic.twitter.com/b4FsaVO9zy — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé Makes Grammys History

Beyoncé is now the most decorated woman in #Grammys history with 28 wins pic.twitter.com/PVAYOS0pca — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 15, 2021

black excellence is having enough grammys for every day of black history month wow beyonce's mind!!!!!! — ziwe (@ziwe) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé is the most awarded female artist in the history of #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/U6ZMRVcTV4 — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé when she broke the record for most Grammy wins in history. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/TC3RpA3s1U — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 15, 2021

Taylor Swift's "Best Album of the Year" Win

TAYLOR SWIFT WON AOTY AND SHE’S THE FIRST EVER FEMALE ARTIST TO WIN THREE TIMES FOR THREE DIFFERENT GENRES CONGRATS TAYLOR I AM CRYIGN #Grammys pic.twitter.com/J0YyAfpDJY — ᴋᴀɪʟᴀ⁷ ⟭⟬¹³ 🍊(BUSY)♡💛💛 (@taytaedaylight) March 15, 2021

TAYLOR SWIFT WON ALBUM OF THE YEAR FOR AN ALBUM SHE OWNS HERSELF AND THAT'S EVERYTHING — Patrick (@READYF0RlT) March 15, 2021

you can’t say taylor swift isn’t talented she’s won Album of the Year in three different genres. literally historical #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/SSMOVOmJxg — m (@meghanvann) March 15, 2021

