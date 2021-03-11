Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a girl, the couple shared during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Back in 2015, Meghan spoke about the precious gift she hopes to pass down to her future daughter.

Meghan bought herself a Cartier watch to celebrate the success of Suits, and will pass it on to her daughter.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child is due this summer—and the Sussexes are expecting a girl, they revealed during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. When the littlest Sussex grows up, she'll inherit a meaningful gift from her mom, something Meghan planned long before she met Harry.

Speaking to Hello! back in 2015, Meghan—then the star of legal drama Suits—described a cherished gift she bought herself to celebrate the show's success. "I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."

Meghan added a personal detail to the watch, and revealed her sweet plans for its future. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.,' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day," she said. "That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them." Fancy mirroring Meghan's impeccable style? You can shop her exact watch, as well as a few similar styles, below:

Speaking to Winfrey, Meghan and Harry confirmed their upcoming arrival will complete their family: After sharing the baby's sex, Harry said, "Done," while Meghan added, "Two is it." Asked how he felt about having a daughter, Harry said, "Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we've got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It's great." Adorable!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

