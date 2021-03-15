In these times of social distancing, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend weren't able to attend the Grammys IRL this year—and so they celebrated at home, Legend in an incredible Versace bathrobe and Teigen in a stunning black corset-style dress. The couple marked the night—which included a Grammy for Legend for R&B Album of the Year—by posing for a series of adorable photos, which Teigen posted to Twitter and Facebook. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Miles Stephens, their almost three-year-old son, hidden in the background, and let me tell you, it's a mood.

"House Grammys 2021!!!" Teigen posted to Twitter and Instagram, tagging stylist Monica Rose, hairstylist Irinel de León, and makeup artist Kristine Studden. Who all did a truly excellent job, by the way, if these photos are any indication. Behold:

But scroll through to that last photo there, and...

Me watching my vaccinated friends live worry free lives. pic.twitter.com/kTnoHvtYGW — WendyVeee (@WittyWendy_) March 15, 2021

Miles, the ultimate 2020/2021/whatever we're going to call this period in our lives mood, quickly became a meme.

seeing your tweets, wishing we were friends pic.twitter.com/eFh2ijhy2h — Dan O. (@DanO_NYC) March 15, 2021

Me currently trying to finish some work at 10:52pm pic.twitter.com/2m9QCou4Kv — Meghan Markle Stan! (@nengi_ofori) March 15, 2021

Miles is me in 2021 pic.twitter.com/XAgEUyP7oF — ♚ (@Gaboleya) March 15, 2021

Miles' outfit also bears a striking resemblance to the outfits I've been wearing since March of 2021—cozy gray sweats and a bright hoodie—but Miles looks adorable in his, while I have spent twelve months and counting looking like a swamp monster while wearing that exact same expression. Extremely unfair.

