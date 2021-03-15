Chrissy Teigen was not pleased when husband John Legend omitted her from his Grammy acknowledgements on Instagram.

Legend was awarded Best R&B album for his record Bigger Love, and thanked his team, collaborators, and executive producer Raphael Saadiq—but not Teigen, much to her displeasure.

After she commented "hello????" on his post, Legend quickly rectified his error, writing, "hi baby! I love you love you love you. Thank YOU!"

Sunday's Grammys were a momentous occasion for John Legend, whose latest record Bigger Love was awarded Best R&B Album—the third award he's received in that category and his 12th Grammy overall. He shared a moving message on Instagram after his win, thanking his collaborators on Bigger Love and making special mention of his executive producer Raphael Saadiq. But there was one notable omission in his post: wife Chrissy Teigen, who did not hesitate to (hilariously) point it out.

"So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album! Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer @raphael_saadiq. Thank you to my entire team," Legend wrote on Instagram. "We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic. It wasn’t an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better. Love you all!"

Teigen's comment was simple yet effective: "hello????" And to drive the point home, she shared a screenshot of her husband's post on Twitter, writing, "this motherf*cker ???? helloooo?? caption !!!!"

Thankfully, Legend got the message and responded to Teigen's Instagram comment. "hi baby! I love you love you love you. Thank YOU!" he wrote. Nicely saved, John!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

