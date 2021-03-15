Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Monday.

In a sweet homage, the baby shares a name with both her aunt, Kate Middleton, and the Queen of England.

The baby was born at the Lido Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, where their previous child was born.

Kate is an aunt...again! Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews welcomed a new baby–and it’s a girl. This is baby no. 2 for the couple, whose son Arthur, born on October 15, 2018, just became a big brother. A family source told People that Grace Elizabeth Jane was born around 4:22am, weighing 6lbs, 7oz. "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival," the source said.

The baby’s name isn’t without significance. The newborn shares a middle name with her aunt Kate, who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. Elizabeth also harkens back to none other than the Queen of England herself, Kate’s grandmother-in-law. I love an homage!

The couple welcomed their baby at the Lido Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, where William and Kate had their three children and the same hospital where little Arthur was born as well. The new addition to the family will join cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis–I hope we're due for some portraits of the gang all together.

Pippa’s pregnancy was first reported last fall. “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted," a source told Page Six .

Zoe Guy Zoe Guy is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers pop culture, hot celebrity gossip, movies and TV.

