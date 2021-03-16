Today's Top Stories
Prince Philip Has Left Hospital Two Weeks After "Successful" Heart Surgery

By Emily Dixon

    Prince Philip has left hospital two weeks after receiving heart surgery, the Guardian reports. Philip underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition at London's St Bartholomew’s hospital on March 3, and was subsequently transferred back to the private King Edward VII's hospital to recover.

    The Duke of Edinburgh was driven away from King Edward VII's Tuesday after spending 28 nights in hospital, the royal's longest ever stay as an inpatient, according to the Guardian. Buckingham Palace has not yet released a statement on his departure from hospital.

    Philip was first admitted to King Edward VII's hospital on February 16 as a "precautionary measure" after "feeling unwell," the royal family said in a statement. He was then transferred to St Bartholomew's hospital on March 1, receiving heart surgery two days later.

    In a statement about the move, as the Guardian reports, Buckingham Palace said, "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s hospital to St Bartholomew’s hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition."

    After Philip's surgery, the royals said in a statement, "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s hospital. His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days." Philip was transferred back to King Edward VII's hospital on March 5, two days after surgery.

