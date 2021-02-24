Prince Philip probably won't leave hospital for "several days," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The palace said the Duke of Edinburgh, who was admitted on February 16, was receiving treatment for an "infection."

"He is comfortable and responding to treatment," the royals said.

Philip's son, Prince Edward, told Sky News Tuesday that his father was "a lot better."

Prince Philip is expected to remain in hospital for "several days" while he receives treatment for an infection, Buckingham Palace has said. Philip, 99, was admitted to London's King Edward VII hospital on February 16 as a "precautionary measure" after "feeling unwell," the palace said last week.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," the palace said in a new statement Tuesday, as Sky News reports. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

Prince Edward, Philip's youngest son, told Sky News that he had spoken to his father on the phone. "Well I did speak to him the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing," the Earl of Wessex said. "So we keep our fingers crossed."

When asked if the Duke of Edinburgh was frustrated about his hospital stay, Edward responded, "Just a bit! I think that gets to all of us, and then, you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting."

Prince William, Philip's grandson, commented on his grandfather's condition Monday, during an official visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Asked how the Duke of Edinburgh was doing by royal photographer Arthur Edwards, as Hello! reports, William responded, "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him."

Last Saturday, Prince Charles visited Philip in hospital, making a 200-mile journey from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire to see his father. Charles, the only royal to visit Philip so far, reportedly spent 30 minutes at the hospital before returning home.

