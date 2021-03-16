Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reunited after dismissing reports of their separation.

Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, on Sunday.

"Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out," an insider told People.



Things are looking up for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who reunited in the Dominican Republic Sunday after the couple dismissed reports they had split up, sharing instead that they were "working through some things." Lopez is currently filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, and Rodriguez reportedly flew to join her.

"Alex flew to the Dominican Republic yesterday," an insider told People Monday. "Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out."

Rodriguez shared a video of a resort, presumably in the Dominican Republic, on his Instagram Story Monday, adding the caption, "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward." He tagged Lopez in the post, partially concealing the tag by placing it at the side of the clip.

Multiple outlets reported last Friday that the couple of four years had called off their two-year engagement. Lopez and Rodriguez subsequently told TMZ, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." The following day, Rodriguez was filmed by TMZ outside his Miami gym; asked, "Are you single now?" he replied, "I'm not, no."

On Sunday, Lopez called out media reports about her relationship with Rodriguez in a new TikTok video. In one scene from the video, a montage of iconic moments from her career, a series of headlines are displayed, including two reading, "Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement" and "A-ROD: I'M NOT SINGLE." The video then cuts to Lopez saying, "You're dumb."

