Today's Top Stories
1
Noor Tagouri﻿ Swears By Prada and Sweats
2
What It Was Like to Write a Book With RBG
3
Tom Bateman on the 'Behind Her Eyes' Finale
4
Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Sarah Everard
5
Cozy Hoodies That Make Us Want to Stay In 24/7

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reunite in the Dominican Republic After Split Rumors

By Emily Dixon
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reunited after dismissing reports of their separation.
  • Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, on Sunday.
  • "Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out," an insider told People.

    Things are looking up for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who reunited in the Dominican Republic Sunday after the couple dismissed reports they had split up, sharing instead that they were "working through some things." Lopez is currently filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, and Rodriguez reportedly flew to join her.

    "Alex flew to the Dominican Republic yesterday," an insider told People Monday. "Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out."

    Rodriguez shared a video of a resort, presumably in the Dominican Republic, on his Instagram Story Monday, adding the caption, "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward." He tagged Lopez in the post, partially concealing the tag by placing it at the side of the clip.

    alex rodriguez jennifer lopez instagram
    @arodInstagram
    Marie Claire
    Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    Multiple outlets reported last Friday that the couple of four years had called off their two-year engagement. Lopez and Rodriguez subsequently told TMZ, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." The following day, Rodriguez was filmed by TMZ outside his Miami gym; asked, "Are you single now?" he replied, "I'm not, no."

    On Sunday, Lopez called out media reports about her relationship with Rodriguez in a new TikTok video. In one scene from the video, a montage of iconic moments from her career, a series of headlines are displayed, including two reading, "Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement" and "A-ROD: I'M NOT SINGLE." The video then cuts to Lopez saying, "You're dumb."

    Related Stories
    J.Lo Addressed A-Rod Split Reports on TikTok
    J.Lo Breaks Silence on Alex Rodriguez Split
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Prince Philip Leaves Hospital After Heart Surgery
    Will and Harry’s Relationship Is at “Rock Bottom”
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Pippa Middleton Welcomes Baby, Named After Queen
    Hilary Duff Shared a Gorgeous Pregnancy Photoshoot
    Hailey Bieber Stuns in a Velvet Bralette
    Chrissy Hilariously Calls Out John Post Grammys
    J.Lo Addressed A-Rod Split Reports on TikTok
    Meghan and Harry's Home Breached by Trespasser
    Chrissy and John's Son Hilariously Hid
    Beyoncé Is the Winningest Woman in Grammys History