Meghan Markle has proof of everything she said in the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King revealed on CBS This Morning Tuesday.

"Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview. Everything," King said.

King also refuted the bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex. "Anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is," she said. "You know, she's really a very sweet, caring person."

In Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about the racism she faced from the royal family and the media, the lack of protection and support she received from the royals, and the devastating toll it all took on her mental health.

While Meghan has subsequently received cruel accusations that she fabricated her experience, said accusers might just be forced to eat their words—because the Duchess has proof of everything, Gayle King revealed. "Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview. Everything," King said on CBS This Morning Tuesday.

Janina Gavankar, Meghan's friend of 17 years, expressed a similar sentiment while appearing on British TV show This Morning earlier this month. After Meghan and Harry's interview with Winfrey, the royal family released a statement, saying they were "saddened to learn the full extent" of the Sussexes' experiences and adding, "some recollections may vary." But Gavankar said the royals were fully aware of exactly what Meghan was going through, and said there was a paper trail to prove it.

"Though their 'recollections may vary,' ours don’t because we lived through it with them,” Gavankar said, quoting Buckingham Palace's statement. "And there are many emails and texts to support that."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend:



“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Gavankar also said there was "plenty" of evidence to refute the bullying allegation against Meghan, made by a former Kensington Palace employee. "Well, I have known her for 17 years and I have seen the way she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she’s not a bully,” she said. "But I can also say that I am personally glad that people are doing their due diligence because I also know why someone had to leave. And it was for gross misconduct. And the truth will come out: There’s plenty of emails and texts about that."

Speaking on CBS This Morning Tuesday, King echoed Gavankar's comments. "The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there's an ongoing investigation about bullying from Meghan Markle, when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is," King said. "You know, she's really a very sweet, caring person."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io