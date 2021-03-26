Chrissy Teigen deleted her Twitter account earlier this week, saying years of "negativity" had left her "deeply bruised."

In a subsequent Instagram, Teigen further explained her decision to leave the platform.

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over," Teigen wrote. "Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy."

Many attributed Teigen's departure to Twitter's well-documented issues with abuse and harassment (activist, model, and writer Munroe Bergdorf, for instance, recently deleted her account after facing incessant transphobia and racism.) But in an Instagram post Thursday, Teigen said that wasn't the primary reason she left, writing, "I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over."

"It’s true! The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," Teigen wrote, sharing a screenshot of her former profile. "But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault—I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, and honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It’s not the platform. It’s not the 'bullying.' And it’s not the trolls."

"The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me," Teigen continued. "I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

"And to the Q anon people who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now, lol," she added. "I saw “Q: into the storm” and saw what I’m working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care. Don’t flatter yourselves."

