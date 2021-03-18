Chrissy Teigen posted a hilarious Instagram snap earlier this week in which son Miles interrupts her topless photoshoot.

"please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty," she captioned the post.

Some commenters criticized the photo, calling it "inappropriate" and "weird."

But Teigen's no stranger to shutting down mom-shaming, and responded, "everyone mad can reply here so I can just block you in one area."

If you're thinking of aiming some unwarranted criticism in Chrissy Teigen's direction, you might want to keep reading (and then, just maybe, reconsider). Earlier this week, Teigen shared a hilarious photo of an awkward parenting moment, in which son Miles blithely interrupts a topless photoshoot. Because the internet just cannot get enough of shaming parents, her comments were soon awash with critics—but thankfully, Teigen expertly shut them down.



In the Instagram snap, Teigen poses in a pair of high-waisted black underwear, black platform heels, gold jewelry, and very little else—but Miles, displaying a toddler's classic disregard for their parents' privacy, stands between her legs, smiling in a Lightning McQueen t-shirt that truly amplifies the hilarity. "please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty," Teigen captioned the snap.

While thousands found the photo a deeply relatable depiction of the futility of attempting to retain even the slightest hint of personal space while parenting a toddler, others criticized Teigen, declaring the snap "inappropriate" and "weird." But Teigen, no stranger to the perils of the Instagram comment section, responded with a helpful suggestion: "everyone mad can reply here so I can just block you in one area."

In a subsequent reply, she pointed out that toddlers inevitably see their parents' bodies all the time, as noted by many others in the comments (again: parenting toddlers and privacy are two antithetical concepts.) "wait til they find out we take baths together," Teigen joked.



