Hilary Duff shared an adorable photo of new baby Mae on Instagram Wednesday.

Duff added a hilarious caption, likely to be extremely relatable to parents of multiple kids (and to youngest siblings).

"Most people post this on the first day..... but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae .... soooo it’s happening on the 7th... happy week earth side little bit! We love you so...." she wrote.

As the youngest of four, it took me far too long to relinquish my grudge against my parents and older siblings, formed because everyone was far too exhausted to fill out the baby books and take the baby growth photos by the time I arrived. (Said grudge has, thankfully, lessened over the years, as I've come to understand just how overwhelming raising even one child can be.) I share this embarrassing resentment because for youngest siblings and parents of multiple children alike, mom of three Hilary Duff's latest post about her new baby Mae is likely to be extremely relatable.

Baby Mae James Bair, Duff's third child and younger sibling to children Banks and Luca, arrived last week on March 24. Duff shared the happy news on Instagram a few days later, and subsequently posted a sweet family photo of herself in a birthing pool, cradling Mae with the help of Banks as Luca and husband Matthew Koma look on.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On Wednesday, Duff shared the first photo to fully reveal Mae's (adorable) face, in which the little one lies alongside a card revealing her birth height and weight (20 inches, 7.8 pounds) as well as her birthday. In her caption, Duff admitted that Mae's youngest sibling status meant the post came a little late, because truly: Who has time for Instagram when you're responsible for three under 10s?

"Most people post this on the first day..... but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae .... soooo it’s happening on the 7th... happy week earth side little bit! We love you so...." she wrote. To Hilary: No one could blame you! And to Mae: Welcome to the club!



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io