Hilary Duff shared a stunning pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram Sunday.

Duff is about to welcome her third child, a younger sibling to Banks and Luca.

She spoke about a painful pregnancy symptom she's experiencing during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

Hilary Duff's about to welcome her third child, and she shared a stunning pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram Sunday, revealing she's impatient for her baby to arrive. In the shots, taken by photographer Laura Moll, she poses on the grass in a silky one shouldered gown, the dress a dusty pink shade that complements her teal hair. From the looks of it, the photos were taken on the same day as her baby shower, which she shared in an Instagram video last week.

"Hey baby, I love you very much ... however, I don’t wanna be wombmates anymore! I want to hold you in my arms!" Duff captioned the post. The eagerly awaited little one will be a younger sibling to daughter Banks, her first child with husband Matthew Koma, and son Luca, her child with ex Mike Comrie. You can see the photos here, and more from Moll's account here.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Duff spoke about a painful late pregnancy symptom she's experiencing: "lightning crotch." Revealing that her third child is due "any day now," Duff told guest host Brooke Baldwin, "I texted my midwife the other day and I was like, 'What's up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I'm not feeling this.'"

"It feels awful, like you're being struck by lightning!" Duff said, as People reports. "And she just wrote back and she was like, 'Oh, lightning crotch,' like it was no big thing. And I was like, 'This is quite traumatic.'"

"It'll just strike and all of a sudden and you're, like, doubled over and then it's gone," she added.

According to Health, lightning crotch is "triggered by changes to the pubic symphysis—a joint that lies between the left and right public bones." Production of the hormone relaxin "causes the pubic symphysis to separate in preparation for delivery, and it's this separation that actually causes the pain." So thankfully, what Duff's experiencing—while very much unpleasant—isn't a sign of anything dangerous.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

