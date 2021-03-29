Today's Top Stories
Hilary Duff Shared a Beautiful Family Photo With Her New Baby Mae

By Emily Dixon

    Hilary Duff became a mom of four last week, as she and husband Matthew Koma welcomed new arrival Mae James Bair on March 24. Mae is a younger sibling to 9-year-old Luca, Duff's son with ex Mike Comrie, and 2-year-old Banks, Duff's daughter with Koma.

    Over the weekend, she shared a stunning updated family photo on Instagram, in which she cradles baby Mae in a birthing pool with the help of Banks, as Luca and Koma look on. "Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff captioned the snap, taken by birth photographer and doula Lauren Guilford. See the gorgeous photo here.

    Duff first announced she'd given birth in a pretty subtle way, posting a photo of Banks in the bathtub with the caption, "I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

    Then, after sharing the aforementioned family photo, Duff posted a few more snaps on her Instagram Story, including one of the team of doulas and midwives who helped her give birth to Mae at home. "Mountains of love for this birthing dream team!" she wrote.

    Before giving birth, Duff opened up about her pregnancy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, speaking to guest host Brooke Baldwin about the painful late pregnancy symptom "lightning crotch" (which, while unpleasant, is a pretty common experience for parents to be). "I texted my midwife the other day and I was like, 'What's up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I'm not feeling this,'" Duff said. "And she just wrote back and she was like, 'Oh, lightning crotch,' like it was no big thing. And I was like, 'This is quite traumatic.'"

