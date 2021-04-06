Jennifer Lopez's exes Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck praised her in her latest cover interview for InStyle.

"She's the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met," Anthony said.

"She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," said Affleck.

If, for some reason, you need further proof of how universally beloved Jennifer Lopez is, take a look at her latest InStyle cover interview, in which a whole host of famous names—Michelle Obama, Donatella Versace, Olivier Rousteing, Constance Wu, Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron, Fat Joe, Leah Remini, and many more—sing the icon's praises. Included among these famous names? Two of J.Lo's exes, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck. And unsurprisingly, they both had nothing but good things to say about Lopez.

Both Anthony and Affleck commented on Lopez's legendary work ethic. "The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times," said ex-husband Anthony. "And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she'll say, "You just don't see it yet." Nine times out of 10, she'll nail it. She's the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She's the original!"

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," ex-boyfriend Affleck said. "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Affleck also had a crucial question for Lopez: "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s…at best?" J.Lo's reply? "I don't have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty—and I'm giving them all to everyone with every product. Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

In a recent appearance on the Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Affleck addressed the brutal media coverage Lopez received when they were dating. "People were so fucking mean about her—sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious shit was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said."



"Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished—as well she fucking should be!" Affleck continued. "I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez's career and being who she is at 50 years old today."

