Hailey Bieber reflected on last year's viral TikTok video in which former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan said the supermodel was "not nice" when she encountered her at work.

Speaking to psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons in a new YouTube video, Bieber said she was "so upset" when she saw the TikTok, adding, "There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me."

"You never know what someone's going through," Bieber added. "I'm a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me."

Hailey Bieber said she was "so upset" after seeing last year's viral TikTok video in which a former New York City restaurant hostess said the supermodel was "not nice." TikTok user Julia Carolan posted a video last July in which she rated the celebrities she encountered while working at "a fancy Manhattan restaurant," saying of Bieber, "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

Bieber subsequently apologized to Carolan, commenting, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude." She added, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person." And in a new conversation on Bieber's YouTube channel with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons, she reflected on the incident, saying, "I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm a human and I make mistakes and I acted a way that was out of character for me."

"When I saw her video I was so upset," Bieber told Dr. Clemons. "There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me. You never know what someone's going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken, that like, engaging with people felt hard for me."

"I don't ever remember meeting her but I thought about it and I regretted that, and I wish that that wasn't her experience with me. I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don't want to be."

"I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person and am open to people correcting me," Bieber continued. "I just don't think that those people that try to correct me and try to tell me what I need to be and what need to do, need to be people on social media."

Carolan responded to Bieber's new video on TikTok, after accepting the model's original apology last year ("Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen," she replied to Bieber's comment. "thanks sm for taking the time to apologize—I hope we can meet again one day and start over.")

"I don’t agree with necessarily everything she said in the video, for example her saying that she doesn’t think people online should be the ones telling her how to act," Carolan said. "I get what she’s trying to say, because sticky situations like this can become very toxic, but at the same time I think one of the great things about social media is that it gives common people like us a voice."

"I’m a huge believer in accountability culture, not cancel culture. With that being said, I really do think she’s taken accountability," she continued. "Hailey, I’m really sorry if my video affected your mental health. Most celebrities would sweep this under the rug so I gotta give her credit, you know?"

