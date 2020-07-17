Hailey Bieber apologized to former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan, who said that the model was "not nice" to her in a TikTok video about her celebrity encounters at the "fancy Manhattan restaurant" she worked at.

In the comments, Bieber wrote, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," adding, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!!"

"We love an accountability queen," Carolan responded. "thanks sm for taking the time to apologize."

When former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan made a TikTok video about her celebrity encounters at the "fancy Manhattan restaurant" she used to work at, Hailey Bieber didn't exactly get a glowing review. "This is gonna be controversial," Carolan said."I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!" (Some other celebrities Carolan rated: Gigi and Bella Hadid, who she scored 10/10 for being "super polite and friendly with staff," and Kylie Jenner, who got 2/10 for reportedly tipping "$20 on a $500 dinner bill.")

Bieber spotted the video—and, evidently, was horrified. ""Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," she commented, as E! reports. "That's not ever my intention!"

"Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person," Bieber continued. And Carolan accepted her apology: "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen," she replied. "thanks sm for taking the time to apologize—I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

By the way, Carolan uploaded a second video about her celebrity experiences—and, in news that will not surprise the Beyhive, Beyoncé earned a rating of "10000000/10." Carolan recounted, "When she left, she made sure to look at me, give me a big smile and say thank you. She is beautiful." Our queen!

