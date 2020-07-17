Today's Top Stories
1
Racism Has Created a Mental Health Crisis
2
The Best Outfits of Resort 2021
3
These Nordstrom Deals Are Less Than 50 Bucks!
4
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Needs Her "Me" Time
5
Michelle Obama Is Launching a Podcast on Spotify

Hailey Bieber Apologized For Having a "Bad Attitude" With a Restaurant Hostess

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 hailey bieber attends the vanity fair oscar party at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by taylor hillfilmmagic,
Taylor HillGetty Images
  • Hailey Bieber apologized to former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan, who said that the model was "not nice" to her in a TikTok video about her celebrity encounters at the "fancy Manhattan restaurant" she worked at.
  • In the comments, Bieber wrote, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," adding, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!!"
  • "We love an accountability queen," Carolan responded. "thanks sm for taking the time to apologize."

    When former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan made a TikTok video about her celebrity encounters at the "fancy Manhattan restaurant" she used to work at, Hailey Bieber didn't exactly get a glowing review. "This is gonna be controversial," Carolan said."I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!" (Some other celebrities Carolan rated: Gigi and Bella Hadid, who she scored 10/10 for being "super polite and friendly with staff," and Kylie Jenner, who got 2/10 for reportedly tipping "$20 on a $500 dinner bill.")

    This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    @juliacarolann

    These are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt 💖 xo #greenscreen #manhattan #fyp #foryoupage #celebrity #rating #newyork

    ♬ OUT WEST - JACKBOYS & Travis Scott

    Bieber spotted the video—and, evidently, was horrified. ""Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," she commented, as E! reports. "That's not ever my intention!"

    "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person," Bieber continued. And Carolan accepted her apology: "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen," she replied. "thanks sm for taking the time to apologize—I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

    By the way, Carolan uploaded a second video about her celebrity experiences—and, in news that will not surprise the Beyhive, Beyoncé earned a rating of "10000000/10." Carolan recounted, "When she left, she made sure to look at me, give me a big smile and say thank you. She is beautiful." Our queen!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Bella and Hailey Wore Tiny String Bikinis in Italy
    Hailey Bieber's Beauty Routine Is So Simple

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Gabrielle Union Danced With Daughter Kaavia
    Beatrice and Edoardo Secretly Got Married
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Sophie Turner Stunned in a Skintight Unitard
    Prince George's Cutest Moments of All Time
    Beyoncé and the NAACP Help Black-Owned Businesses
    Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot Multiple Times
    Demi Moore Looks So Different Bleach Blonde Bob
    Heather Morris' Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera
    Gigi Shares a Glimpse of Her 'Bump'
    Brad Pitt and Maddox Have No Relationship