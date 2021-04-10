The Queen Is "Hopeful" That Prince Harry Will Return Home Following Prince Philip's Death, Royal Source Says

Funeral arrangements are being made for Prince Philip, who died on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99.

The Queen, who is "heartbroken," called Prince Harry personally with the news, a royal insider told Us Weekly.

"The queen wants Harry to be there," the royal source said. "Harry is hopeful that he’ll be able to return home to honor his grandfather, who he had a close bond with."

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99, the Palace confirmed. On Friday morning, before news of Prince Philip's passing was made public, Queen Elizabeth II personally delivered the news to her children, as well as to her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, who were "devastated" to learn Philip had died, a royal source told Us Weekly.

In February, Philip was admitted to the hospital as a "precautionary measure" for what turned out to be a 28-day stay. In March, the Duke of Edinburgh was released from King Edward VII's Hospital "following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a preexisting condition." Philip's recent health issues didn't prepare the royal family for his death, however, the insider said.

"Prince Philip had been in poor health recently, but the loss was still a surprise," the source explained, adding that "funeral arrangements are already being put into place" for the late royal.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Philip will be honored in a small, private service in Windsor.

"The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes," the College of Arms said on Friday.

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry, who has been in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son Archie since March 2020, will be able to travel to the United Kingdom for the service.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

