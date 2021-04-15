Taylor Swift sent a personal gift to a Georgia nurse working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swift surprised Britta Thomason with a package stuffed with merchandise, alongside a heartfelt, handwritten note.

"I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others," Swift wrote.

Well, this is lovely: Taylor Swift surprised a nurse working on the COVID-19 frontline with a personal parcel of gifts, including a handwritten note thanking her for her work throughout the pandemic. Georgia flight nurse Britta Thomason shared photos of the sweet gift on Facebook earlier this week, writing, "I'll be crying the rest of the day."

In a recent interview with Georgia newspaper The Telegraph, Thomason spoke about her nursing career, which she called "the most rewarding thing in the world." Asked what she enjoyed doing outside of work, she responded, "I love Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie. I won’t deny it."

Posting on Facebook on Tuesday, Thomason revealed a package had arrived at her workplace—stuffed full of Taylor Swift merchandise, including shirts, sweaters, guitar picks, a notebook, and a water bottle. "I'm shaking!" Thomason said in a video of her opening the parcel.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In a handwritten note on personalized stationery, Swift wrote, "Dear Britta, I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others. I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently!"

"I've sent you some cozy clothes for when you're off duty," Swift continued. "I'll be thinking about you, and forever grateful! Love, Taylor." Swift's cute stationery, by the way, describes her as a "songwriter/feline enthusiast."

"I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them!" Thomason wrote on Facebook. "I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie!"

"Don’t mind me...I’ll be crying the rest of the day," she added. "Taylor, thank you!"

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io