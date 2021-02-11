Taylor Swift Snuck a Coded Message Into Her 'Fearless' Announcement

2021 is set to be an incredible year for Swifties, as Taylor Swift gears up to release a re-recorded version of Fearless, her second studio album and the record that made her an international superstar. Swift pledged to re-record her first six albums when Scooter Braun acquired her masters after buying her old label, Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group. Braun subsequently sold the masters to a private equity group Shamrock Holdings in a deal reportedly worth over $300 million.

In a video message played on Good Morning America Thursday, Swift revealed her new recording of hit single "Love Story," first released in September 2008, will drop at midnight tonight. (The new version was previewed last December in a Match commercial created by Ryan Reynolds, Swift's good friend.) She further announced that she's finished re-recording Fearless, with the new edition set to feature 26 tracks. The original album comprised 13 tracks, meaning Swift has recorded a further 13 songs that either didn't make it onto the first record at all, or were released as bonus tracks.

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song “Love Story” at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her entire “Fearless” album and gives us a sneak peek at the new cover! 💛💛 #TaylorSwiftOnGMA https://t.co/UQUu2QuE6O pic.twitter.com/8ZvZBmvgiR — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 11, 2021

"Good morning America, it's Taylor," Swift began her message. "I’m so excited to share with you that tonight at midnight I’ll be putting out my version of my song ‘Love Story,’ which was originally on my album Fearless."

"I’ve now finished re-recording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon. My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album but I’ve now gone back and recorded those, so everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it. The full picture!"

She made sure to sneak an Easter egg into her announcement, too: If you swipe on the above announcement, you'll see a long statement with letters capitalized, seemingly at random. Fans were quick to decode the message, which spells out "APRIL NINTH." In other words, we can expect this new album to drop April 9, 2021. Swifties: Please remember to breathe!

