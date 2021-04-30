John Legend praised Chrissy Teigen's "instinct" to speak out about the devastating loss of their son, Jack, last year.

"It helped us get through it, and I think it helped other families who are going through the same thing get through it," Legend said on CBS This Morning.

"People feel such shame and they feel lonely, and I think we helped people feel less lonely," he added.

John Legend has praised wife Chrissy Teigen's candor about the devastating loss of their son, Jack, in Teigen's second trimester of pregnancy last September. Speaking on CBS This Morning Wednesday, as People reports, Legend said he was "so glad" Teigen's "instinct" was to share their loss publicly, revealing it helped the couple cope with their grief while helping others experiencing the same.

"What I learned through that process was, first of all, how often this happens to so many other families around the world," Legend said. "We felt a real sense of community by sharing it with other people. They felt seen by us, we felt seen by them, and I think it helps everyone deal with their grief when they know that there are other people out there who are feeling it."

"I am so glad Chrissy's instinct was to share this, because it was really the right thing to do. It helped us get through it, and I think it helped other families who are going through the same thing get through it," he continued. "People feel such shame and they feel lonely, and I think we helped people feel less lonely."

In a moving essay posted on Medium several weeks after her pregnancy loss, Teigen explained her decision to share photos from the hospital. "I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it," she wrote.

"He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time," she continued. "But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done," Teigen wrote. "I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

