Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted hanging out at Lopez's L.A. home last week.

The pair "have a lot of love for each other," a source told People.

But they're not back together, another source stressed, explaining, "They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."

This is extremely sweet: An insider told People that exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were spotted hanging out at Lopez's L.A. home last Friday, "have a lot of love for each other." The duo, who were engaged between 2002 and 2004 before breaking up, "have always admired each other," the source added.

Lopez and Affleck sparked something of a social media frenzy when photos of their hangout were published by Page Six, two weeks after Lopez and former fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced their split. Affleck has reportedly visited Lopez at home several times, with a source explaining, "Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house."

But fans hoping for a Bennifer revival should probably limit their expectations: "They are friends," a source told People last week. "They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."

In a cute demonstration of their friendship, Affleck praised Lopez in her recent InStyle cover interview. "I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he said.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," Affleck continued. "She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

