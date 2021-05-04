Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's documentary series on mental health will drop on Apple TV+ later this month.

Winfrey shared the exciting news during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show last week.

The show was first announced in April 2019.

Oprah Winfrey just confirmed that her mental health documentary series with Prince Harry has a release date—and it's later this month! Winfrey and Harry first announced the show back in 2019 with an expected 2020 air date, but the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly delayed production. In a new interview on the Drew Barrymore Show, as the Independent reports, Winfrey revealed the series would launch on Apple TV+ in May. Exciting!

Winfrey appeared alongside Dr. Bruce D. Perry on the Drew Barrymore Show last week, where the duo spoke about their new book on trauma, What Happened to You? During their conversation, Winfrey shared the release date of her documentary series with Harry, which has yet to be publicly named. "I want to just say that Dr. Perry and I have also, for the past two years, along with Prince Harry and Apple, we’ve been working on this mental health series that’s coming out in May on Apple," she said.

Harry and Winfrey's show was first announced on the Sussexes' now-defunct Instagram account, @sussexroyal, in April 2019. "The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive," the post's caption read.

In a statement, the Duke of Sussex said, "I truly believe that good mental health—mental fitness—is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times."

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive—sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better," Harry continued. "I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."

