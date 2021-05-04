Today's Top Stories
1
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With These Leaders
2
Charlotte Looks So Grown Up in Her Birthday Pics
3
Yes, Caregiving Is Essential Infrastructure
4
The Summer 2021 Trends You'll See Everywhere
5
Collagen Powders for Radiant Skin, Hair, and Nails

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Mental Health Documentary Has a Release Date

By Emily Dixon

    Oprah Winfrey just confirmed that her mental health documentary series with Prince Harry has a release date—and it's later this month! Winfrey and Harry first announced the show back in 2019 with an expected 2020 air date, but the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly delayed production. In a new interview on the Drew Barrymore Show, as the Independent reports, Winfrey revealed the series would launch on Apple TV+ in May. Exciting!

    Winfrey appeared alongside Dr. Bruce D. Perry on the Drew Barrymore Show last week, where the duo spoke about their new book on trauma, What Happened to You? During their conversation, Winfrey shared the release date of her documentary series with Harry, which has yet to be publicly named. "I want to just say that Dr. Perry and I have also, for the past two years, along with Prince Harry and Apple, we’ve been working on this mental health series that’s coming out in May on Apple," she said.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Marie Claire
    One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    Harry and Winfrey's show was first announced on the Sussexes' now-defunct Instagram account, @sussexroyal, in April 2019. "The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive," the post's caption read.

    In a statement, the Duke of Sussex said, "I truly believe that good mental health—mental fitness—is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times."

    "Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive—sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better," Harry continued. "I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."

    Related Stories
    Oprah and Prince Harry's TV Show Has Been Delayed
    Harry Speaks Movingly About the COVID-19 Vaccine
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Irina Shayk Wore the Coolest Striped Suit in NYC
    Eugenie Gushes Over Husband Jack on Instagram
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    These Vintage Goldie Hawn Pics Will Make Your Day
    The 21 Longest-Reigning Royals Of All Time
    28 Commoners Who Married Royals
    19 Celebrity Pairs Who Didn't Get Along on Set
    32 Celebrities Who Dropped Out of School
    You Can Shop These Celebrity-Owned Companies
    Famous Actors You Forgot Were in Scary Movies
    The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time