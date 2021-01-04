Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental health documentary series has been delayed, according to reports.

The COVID-19 pandemic and Harry's departure as a senior member of the royal family both affected production.

The show is now expected to drop "later in 2021."

2020 wasn't exactly conducive to productivity, what with all the closed workplaces, Zoom calls on shaky WiFi, and bedrooms hastily transformed into offices. So it's little surprise that, like literally every other project in the world, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's mental health documentary series has been delayed.

Oprah and Harry announced the multi-part TV show on "mental illness and mental wellness," to air on Apple TV+, back in April 2019, with an expected premiere date of fall 2020. But, as the Sun reports, both the COVID-19 pandemic and Harry's departure as a senior member of the royal family delayed production, and the show is now expected to drop "later in 2021." Well, considering 2020 has taught us all saintly levels of patience, I'm sure we can all wait a little longer!

The upcoming documentary series was first announced on Harry and Meghan Markle's new defunct Instagram account, @sussexroyal, on April 10, 2019. "We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020," a post shared on the account read. "The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform."

"The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive," the announcement continued.

In a statement, Harry said, "I truly believe that good mental health—mental fitness—is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times."

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive—sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better," Harry added. "I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."



