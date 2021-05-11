Today's Top Stories
Serena Williams Said She Might Miss the Tokyo Olympics If She Can't Bring Daughter Olympia

By Emily Dixon
  • Serena Williams said she might not compete in the Tokyo Olympics if she's unable to bring her daughter, 3-year-old Olympia.
  • The Tokyo organizing committee announced in March that overseas spectators would not be allowed to attend the Games.
  • "I haven’t spent 24 hours without [Olympia], so that kind of answers the question itself. We’re best friends," Williams said.

    Serena Williams is facing a difficult decision ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, after the announcement that overseas spectators would not be able to attend. Speaking to reporters in Rome, where she's currently preparing for the Italian Open, Williams said she might not compete in Tokyo if she's unable to bring her daughter, 3-year-old Olympia. And while Williams stans would love to see the GOAT add another gold to her tally, that's a very understandable reason not to take part!

    As the Washington Post reports, the Tokyo organizing committee announced in March that fans from overseas would not be permitted to attend this year's Games, in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. What's more, Japan's borders are currently closed to people from the U.S., alongside 151 other nations, unless "special exceptional circumstances are found."

    Asked if she'd head to Tokyo if Olympia couldn't accompany her, Williams responded, "I haven’t really thought much about that. That’s a really good question." She continued, "I haven’t spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself. We’re best friends."

    serena williams of the us with her daughter alexis olympia after her win against jessica pegula of the us during their womens singles final match during the auckland classic tennis tournament in auckland on january 12, 2020 photo by michael bradley afp photo by michael bradleyafp via getty images
    MICHAEL BRADLEYGetty Images

    Williams also said other factors, including the pandemic and the Grand Slam schedule, might prevent her from attending—though she's yet to make a final decision. "I haven’t really thought much about Tokyo, because it was supposed to be last year and now it’s this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about," she said.

    "Then there is the Grand Slams. It’s just a lot," she added. "So I really have been taking it one day at a time to a fault, and I definitely need to figure out my next moves."

