- Serena Williams has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon.
- Williams will produce a docuseries about her "personal and professional life," Variety reports, alongside other as yet unannounced projects.
- "I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world," Williams said.
Exciting news for Serena Williams fans: the tennis GOAT just signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon, Variety reports, which will include a docuseries about the legend herself and her life on and off the court. (A first-look deal means Amazon will get to see any project Williams produces before rival distributors.)
"I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios—they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience," Williams said. "I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world." We're excited too, Serena!
Williams' docuseries doesn't yet have a name, but according to Variety, it will cover her "personal and professional life." Williams will executive produce the series alongside her tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor. The show will be produced by Plum Pictures and Goalhanger Films as well as Amazon Studios.
"Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said. "We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide."
There's no word yet on the other content Williams will create alongside her docuseries—and yet I'm already 100 percent confident I'll be tuning in.