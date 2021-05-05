Today's Top Stories
1
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With These Leaders
2
Meghan Will Release Debut Children's Book in June
3
Lip Stains for a Just-Picked-Berries Tint
4
The Summer 2021 Trends You'll See Everywhere
5
Yes, Caregiving Is Essential Infrastructure

Serena Williams, Daughter Olympia, and Olympia's Doll Wore Matching Swimsuits

By Emily Dixon

    Ready for some serious sweetness? You might recall that Serena Williams and daughter Olympia wore matching pink swimsuits last month, Williams' reading "The Shady One" and Olympia's reading "Wild Child." Well, they've only gone and done it again—and stepped it up a level with the inclusion of Olympia's favorite doll (and social media star in her own right) Qai Qai.

    Williams shared a truly adorable snap Tuesday of herself, Olympia, and Qai Qai standing by the pool, all wearing bright pink Nike swimsuits. "When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too," she captioned the post. The cutest!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Williams and Olympia are no strangers to twinning, with the mom and daughter starring in a Stuart Weitzman campaign together that launched last month. Announcing the campaign on Instagram, Williams shared a sweet tribute to her "mini-me," writing, "I love that it’s called #FootstepstoFollow because she inspires every step I take and I hope I inspire her, too. Because while I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day. It’s the best part about being a mom."

    Olympia absolutely nailed it on the Stuart Weitzman set, Williams later revealed in an interview with WWD. "We were getting nervous—she took her nap [before] and you can’t shoot with kids for that long, so she came and went nuts—just pose, pose, pose—and then she was out. I was like—that’s how you shoot," she recalled. A true professional!

    Related Stories
    Serena Williams & Daughter Pose for First Campaign
    Serena Williams Played Tennis With Her Daughter
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Charles Is Reportedly “Aggrieved” With Harry
    Adele Stuns in Rare Birthday Photo Dump
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Joe Jonas Opens Up About Parenting Daughter Willa
    Kourtney & Travis Have Talked About Marriage
    Meghan's Author Bio Includes the Sweetest Detail
    46 Moments That Changed the Royal Family Forever
    Chloe From 'Too Hot to Handle' Is in 'The Circle'
    Why Meghan Wasn't at the Vax Live Concert
    A TikToker Went Viral for Un-Matching Ben Affleck
    Chrissy Revealed Her Dream Hangout With Meghan