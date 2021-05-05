Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia wore matching swimsuits again—and this time, Olympia's doll Qai Qai joined in.

Williams shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the trio standing by the pool, all wearing bright pink Nike swimsuits.

"When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too," she captioned the post.

Ready for some serious sweetness? You might recall that Serena Williams and daughter Olympia wore matching pink swimsuits last month, Williams' reading "The Shady One" and Olympia's reading "Wild Child." Well, they've only gone and done it again—and stepped it up a level with the inclusion of Olympia's favorite doll (and social media star in her own right) Qai Qai.

Williams shared a truly adorable snap Tuesday of herself, Olympia, and Qai Qai standing by the pool, all wearing bright pink Nike swimsuits. "When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too," she captioned the post. The cutest!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Williams and Olympia are no strangers to twinning, with the mom and daughter starring in a Stuart Weitzman campaign together that launched last month. Announcing the campaign on Instagram, Williams shared a sweet tribute to her "mini-me," writing, "I love that it’s called #FootstepstoFollow because she inspires every step I take and I hope I inspire her, too. Because while I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day. It’s the best part about being a mom."



Olympia absolutely nailed it on the Stuart Weitzman set, Williams later revealed in an interview with WWD. "We were getting nervous—she took her nap [before] and you can’t shoot with kids for that long, so she came and went nuts—just pose, pose, pose—and then she was out. I was like—that’s how you shoot," she recalled. A true professional!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io