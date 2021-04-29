Today's Top Stories
Serena Williams Shared the Cutest Date Night Snap With Husband Alexis Ohanian

By Emily Dixon

    Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's relationship is endlessly delightful, as is literally every photo of the couple. On Wednesday, Williams posted a photo on Instagram of date night with her husband, captioning it, "About last night." In the snap, taken from behind her shoulder, the couple sit inside a luxurious-looking car (alas, that's as far as my vehicular understanding goes), Williams resting her legs on Ohanian's knees. And it's adorable!

    Williams wears a gray jersey dress in the photo, with some truly exceptional accessories: Some sparkly pointed-toe heels and a very cute pink Gucci bag. No details on the shoes as of yet (do tell, Serena!), but the bag looks a lot like Gucci's leather GG Marmont bucket bag—which, mercifully, is still in stock at Matches Fashion. Scroll down to shop, and consider buying one for me, your dearest friend, while you're at it:

    In other Williams-Ohanian news, the latter recently shared his contentment with being referred to as "Serena Williams' husband." In response to a tweet reading, "I love how you don't mind that they call you Serena Williams' husband," Reddit co-founder Ohanian wrote, "I'll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena's husband (or Olympia's dad) and that's fine by me." Then, he shared a screenshot of said tweet on Instagram, adding the caption, "TBH I'm hoping to be known as "@olympiaohanian's papa."

    Williams, meanwhile, recently opened up about their happy marriage in a Q&A video with Bumble. Asked, "What were you surprised to learn about marriage?" she responded, "Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it." In response to the next question, "What have you learned about love?" she said, "I learned that love is an amazing feeling, and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing." Once again: adorable!

