Serena Williams shared a photo with husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram Wednesday.

The couple enjoyed date night together, with Williams captioning the photo, "About last night."

Williams stunned in a gray jersey dress, sparkly heels, and a Gucci bucket bag.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's relationship is endlessly delightful, as is literally every photo of the couple. On Wednesday, Williams posted a photo on Instagram of date night with her husband, captioning it, "About last night." In the snap, taken from behind her shoulder, the couple sit inside a luxurious-looking car (alas, that's as far as my vehicular understanding goes), Williams resting her legs on Ohanian's knees. And it's adorable!

Williams wears a gray jersey dress in the photo, with some truly exceptional accessories: Some sparkly pointed-toe heels and a very cute pink Gucci bag. No details on the shoes as of yet (do tell, Serena!), but the bag looks a lot like Gucci's leather GG Marmont bucket bag—which, mercifully, is still in stock at Matches Fashion. Scroll down to shop, and consider buying one for me, your dearest friend, while you're at it:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

GG Marmont leather bucket bag Gucci Matches Fashion $980.00 SHOP NOW

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $10.00 SHOP NOW

In other Williams-Ohanian news, the latter recently shared his contentment with being referred to as "Serena Williams' husband." In response to a tweet reading, "I love how you don't mind that they call you Serena Williams' husband," Reddit co-founder Ohanian wrote, "I'll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena's husband (or Olympia's dad) and that's fine by me." Then, he shared a screenshot of said tweet on Instagram, adding the caption, "TBH I'm hoping to be known as "@olympiaohanian's papa."

Williams, meanwhile, recently opened up about their happy marriage in a Q&A video with Bumble. Asked, "What were you surprised to learn about marriage?" she responded, "Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it." In response to the next question, "What have you learned about love?" she said, "I learned that love is an amazing feeling, and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing." Once again: adorable!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io