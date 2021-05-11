Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental health documentary series will debut on May 21 on Apple TV+.

The show is titled The Me You Can't See.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental health documentary series is right around the corner! In a press release issued on Monday, the duo announced the show's title, The Me You Can't See, and revealed it will debut on May 21 on Apple TV+. Which is a mere 10 days away!

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement, as People reports.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal," he continued. "Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty."

Winfrey said, "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

The Me You Can't See aims to "destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone," the press release stated. Harry and Winfrey will host conversations about wellbeing, while sharing their own "mental health journeys and struggles."

The show was first announced back in 2019 with a post on the @sussexroyal Instagram account. "The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive," the post read.

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive—sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better," Harry said in a statement at the time. "I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."

