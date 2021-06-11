Olympia Ohanian adorably twinned with mom Serena Williams, wearing a mini version of the tennis GOAT's iconic asymmetric unitard.

Williams first debuted the Nike suit at the Australian Open, revealing she was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner.

If you're feeling at all emotionally delicate this morning, you might want to save this article for later, because the below content is so acutely adorable I can't promise you won't cry. Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, wore a mini version of her mom's iconic Flo-Jo inspired asymmetric unitard to play a spot of tennis, and my word, the photos are cute.

Olympia's Instagram account is, naturally, run by parents Williams and Ohanian—and the latter made something of an error by posting the photos (though an error we appreciate!) In the comments, Williams revealed she was intending to pose with her daughter in her own unitard, which she debuted at this year's Australian Open (as pictured above). "Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit," she wrote, before joking, "Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery." This whole family! Adorable!

Williams' Nike unitard—and Olympia's mini version—sport panels of black, pink, and red, while one leg is full-length and the other is cropped at the thigh. At the Australian Open in February, she explained it was a tribute to one of her heroes, fastest woman alive Florence Griffith Joyner. The late Olympic champion still holds the 100m and 200m records she set in 1988. Her track outfits were iconic—especially her one-legged unitards, from which Williams drew inspiration.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete, when I was growing up," Williams said, as the Guardian reports. "Watching her fashion, just always changing. Her outfits were always amazing."

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo," she continued. "I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so brilliant.'"

