Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Sparked Dating Rumors, and Gigi Hadid "Has No Problem" With It

I'm trying and failing to not get too excited about this development, but there are now reports that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are dating.
A TikToker posted screenshots of texts her friend—a hostess in a New York City restaurant—sent her, in which she claimed that the two celebs had walked into her restaurant "hand in hand" and "making out."
The TikTok user then went on to share further evidence that could suggest Malik and Gomez really are dating: the fact that he only follows 18 people on Instagram including Gomez. Meanwhile, she follows a few more than him—a total 251 at time of writing—but of course he is also included in her "following" list.
@klarissa.mpeg (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - Klarissa Garcia (opens in new tab)
Meanwhile, an eyewitness corroborated these rumors to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."
Malik famously used to date supermodel Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Khai, and one source told Us Weekly how Hadid would feel if her ex were confirmed in a relationship with Gomez.
"Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating," the source said.
"As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with."
Malik and Hadid dated on and off from circa 2015 to 2021.
Meanwhile, Gomez was most recently linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, though she denied the relationship.
Interestingly, the Only Murders in the Building actress was rumored to have kissed Malik's former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan back in 2015, though this rumor was never confirmed by anyone involved.
Whatever their individual dating history, if Gomez and Malik are in fact dating, I wish them a world of happiness together. And I will try my best not to be a weird fangirl about it (my hopes are not high).
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
