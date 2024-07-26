Jennifer Lopez Ends Her Hamptons Era With a Cutout Blazer and $20,000 Birkin Bag

"Jenny From the Block" is back, baby!

Jennifer Lopez wearing a white cutout blazer with blue jeans and wedges in New York City July 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By
published
in News

After spending most of July in the Hamptons, Jennifer Lopez is finally back in New York City and on her loud-luxury, Birkin bag beat.

Over the past few weeks, the pop star made her vacation looks ones to watch out for, from Eurocore matching sets and wedge sandals to sheer Dior dresses and fisherman sandals. With the exception of an errand-running outfit here and there, her rare Hermès bags were nowhere to be seen.

But Lopez's return to Manhattan on Thursday, July 25, not only concluded the end of an era but an inevitable shift back to her usual loud luxury taste. For her first appearance in the city, Lopez was photographed in SoHo heading to Balthazar with her longtime manager, Benny Medina. She wore a white cutout blazer, featuring an oversized silhouette and long slits at the sleeves. A matching white Gucci crop top displayed her toned midriff during her evening walk around the block.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a white cutout blazer with blue jeans and wedges in New York City July 2024

Jennifer Lopez is finally back "on the block," wearing a white cutout blazer with a matching crop top, wide-leg jeans, and sky-high heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The musician also wore wide-leg Valentino jeans with the pants pooling over her sky-high, platform Aquazzura heels.

Astrid Deep V-Neck Cape Blazer
Milly Astrid Deep V-Neck Cape Blazer

a white crop top by gucci in front of a plain backdrop
Gucci Crop Top

Embellished High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Valentino Embellished High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

The "On The Floor" singer accessorized her street-style look with gold gradient aviator sunglasses from Bottega Veneta and her usual silver hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher. She added her ultimate signature to the look for the final touch: a black mini Hermès Birkin bag that can fetch up to $20,000 on luxury consignment.

Immie Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandal
Immie Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandal

Jennifer Lpoez wearing a white cutout balzer with blue jeans and wedges in New York City July 2024

Jennifer Lopez completed her outfit with her favorite Hermès Birkin bag—currently on resale for $20,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hermes Birkin 30 Handbag
Hermès Birkin 30 Handbag

Icon Large Hoop Earrings
Jenny Bird Icon Large Hoop Earrings

Triangle Pilot Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses

Lopez's sighting in the city comes right after her 55th birthday on Wednesday, July 24. The "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" hitmaker sported a slew of outfit changes during her milestone birthday, including a double sheer moment. She kicked off the morning in the Hamptons pedaling her bike in a semi-sheer turquoise Dior sundress. After a quick swimsuit change for an Instagram post, she went for a nearly naked Dior Couture dress from the brand's Spring 2024 collection to close out the evening.

The multi-hyphenate has been full of sartorial surprises during her month-long stay out East amidst separation rumors from her husband, Ben Affleck. During her month-long "me time," Lopez has gone from her usual loud-luxe fashion to a quieter, country club mom look, swapping out her signature hard-hitting wardrobe styles for all things easy and breezy. It also was the longest J.Lo went without flaunting her reliable Birkin bag on the every day. (She did pack her most elite collection with her for a back-to-back moment, but they weren't seen nearly as much as her Dior basket bag.)

Though much of her personal and professional life over the past few months has been kept on the down-low, Jennifer Lopez's return to the Big Apple can only mean one thing: Jenny is, indeed, back on the block. While we wait to see more of J.Lo, shop her latest New York City street-style outfit ahead.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Latest Street-Style Outfit

The Classic Relaxed Linen Blazer
Reformation The Classic Relaxed Linen Blazer

Tasha Cropped Tank
Reformation Tasha Cropped Tank

Brooklyn High Rise Straight
GRLFRND Brooklyn High Rise Straight Jeans

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Artisan Heel
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Artisan Heel

Hermes Togo Birkin 30 Handbag
Hermes Togo Birkin 30 Handbag

Argento Vivo Extra Large Endless Hoop Earrings
Argento Vivo Extra Large Endless Hoop Earrings

Mirrored Flash Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Mirrored Flash Aviator Sunglasses

Topics
Jennifer Lopez
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸