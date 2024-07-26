Jennifer Lopez Ends Her Hamptons Era With a Cutout Blazer and $20,000 Birkin Bag

After spending most of July in the Hamptons, Jennifer Lopez is finally back in New York City and on her loud-luxury, Birkin bag beat.

Over the past few weeks, the pop star made her vacation looks ones to watch out for, from Eurocore matching sets and wedge sandals to sheer Dior dresses and fisherman sandals. With the exception of an errand-running outfit here and there, her rare Hermès bags were nowhere to be seen.

But Lopez's return to Manhattan on Thursday, July 25, not only concluded the end of an era but an inevitable shift back to her usual loud luxury taste. For her first appearance in the city, Lopez was photographed in SoHo heading to Balthazar with her longtime manager, Benny Medina. She wore a white cutout blazer, featuring an oversized silhouette and long slits at the sleeves. A matching white Gucci crop top displayed her toned midriff during her evening walk around the block.

Jennifer Lopez is finally back "on the block," wearing a white cutout blazer with a matching crop top, wide-leg jeans, and sky-high heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The musician also wore wide-leg Valentino jeans with the pants pooling over her sky-high, platform Aquazzura heels.

The "On The Floor" singer accessorized her street-style look with gold gradient aviator sunglasses from Bottega Veneta and her usual silver hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher. She added her ultimate signature to the look for the final touch: a black mini Hermès Birkin bag that can fetch up to $20,000 on luxury consignment.

Immie Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandal $110 at Nordstrom

Jennifer Lopez completed her outfit with her favorite Hermès Birkin bag—currently on resale for $20,000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenny Bird Icon Large Hoop Earrings $110 at Nordstrom

Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses $550 at Revolve

Lopez's sighting in the city comes right after her 55th birthday on Wednesday, July 24. The "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" hitmaker sported a slew of outfit changes during her milestone birthday, including a double sheer moment. She kicked off the morning in the Hamptons pedaling her bike in a semi-sheer turquoise Dior sundress. After a quick swimsuit change for an Instagram post, she went for a nearly naked Dior Couture dress from the brand's Spring 2024 collection to close out the evening.

The multi-hyphenate has been full of sartorial surprises during her month-long stay out East amidst separation rumors from her husband, Ben Affleck. During her month-long "me time," Lopez has gone from her usual loud-luxe fashion to a quieter, country club mom look, swapping out her signature hard-hitting wardrobe styles for all things easy and breezy. It also was the longest J.Lo went without flaunting her reliable Birkin bag on the every day. (She did pack her most elite collection with her for a back-to-back moment, but they weren't seen nearly as much as her Dior basket bag.)

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though much of her personal and professional life over the past few months has been kept on the down-low, Jennifer Lopez's return to the Big Apple can only mean one thing: Jenny is, indeed, back on the block. While we wait to see more of J.Lo, shop her latest New York City street-style outfit ahead.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Latest Street-Style Outfit

Reformation The Classic Relaxed Linen Blazer $278 at Reformation

GRLFRND Brooklyn High Rise Straight Jeans $225 at Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Artisan Heel $198 at Revolve

Hermes Togo Birkin 30 Handbag $21,000 at Revolve