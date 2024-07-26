Jennifer Lopez Ends Her Hamptons Era With a Cutout Blazer and $20,000 Birkin Bag
"Jenny From the Block" is back, baby!
After spending most of July in the Hamptons, Jennifer Lopez is finally back in New York City and on her loud-luxury, Birkin bag beat.
Over the past few weeks, the pop star made her vacation looks ones to watch out for, from Eurocore matching sets and wedge sandals to sheer Dior dresses and fisherman sandals. With the exception of an errand-running outfit here and there, her rare Hermès bags were nowhere to be seen.
But Lopez's return to Manhattan on Thursday, July 25, not only concluded the end of an era but an inevitable shift back to her usual loud luxury taste. For her first appearance in the city, Lopez was photographed in SoHo heading to Balthazar with her longtime manager, Benny Medina. She wore a white cutout blazer, featuring an oversized silhouette and long slits at the sleeves. A matching white Gucci crop top displayed her toned midriff during her evening walk around the block.
The musician also wore wide-leg Valentino jeans with the pants pooling over her sky-high, platform Aquazzura heels.
The "On The Floor" singer accessorized her street-style look with gold gradient aviator sunglasses from Bottega Veneta and her usual silver hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher. She added her ultimate signature to the look for the final touch: a black mini Hermès Birkin bag that can fetch up to $20,000 on luxury consignment.
Lopez's sighting in the city comes right after her 55th birthday on Wednesday, July 24. The "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" hitmaker sported a slew of outfit changes during her milestone birthday, including a double sheer moment. She kicked off the morning in the Hamptons pedaling her bike in a semi-sheer turquoise Dior sundress. After a quick swimsuit change for an Instagram post, she went for a nearly naked Dior Couture dress from the brand's Spring 2024 collection to close out the evening.
The multi-hyphenate has been full of sartorial surprises during her month-long stay out East amidst separation rumors from her husband, Ben Affleck. During her month-long "me time," Lopez has gone from her usual loud-luxe fashion to a quieter, country club mom look, swapping out her signature hard-hitting wardrobe styles for all things easy and breezy. It also was the longest J.Lo went without flaunting her reliable Birkin bag on the every day. (She did pack her most elite collection with her for a back-to-back moment, but they weren't seen nearly as much as her Dior basket bag.)
Though much of her personal and professional life over the past few months has been kept on the down-low, Jennifer Lopez's return to the Big Apple can only mean one thing: Jenny is, indeed, back on the block. While we wait to see more of J.Lo, shop her latest New York City street-style outfit ahead.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Latest Street-Style Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
