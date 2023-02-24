Selena Gomez Replaced Kylie Jenner as the Most Followed Woman on Instagram, Even Amid Social Media Break

Imagine being the most followed woman on Instagram without even being on Instagram. For Selena Gomez, it's called a Tuesday.

Gomez has been the most followed woman on Instagram in the past, but in recent years, Kylie Jenner took over that title.

At time of writing, though, the Rare Beauty founder has a jaw-dropping 382 million followers on the platform, to Jenner's 380 million.

(BTW, Instagram itself is the most followed account on Instagram, and the soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel "Leo" Messi both beat Gomez for total number of followers.)

This comes just as Gomez deleted her TikTok account, then confirmed she was taking a break from Instagram—while she hasn't deactivated her account, my understanding is that she's having her team run it rather than doing it herself.

The star admitted to needing this social media break after a ton of drama broke out between TikTok and Instagram, which involved her, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift.

There were two separate incidents. The first came when Gomez told her TikTok followers that she had over-laminated her eyebrows "accidentally." When Jenner then took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with the words "this was an accident ????" over her eyebrows—and then a screenshot of hers and Hailey Bieber's eyebrows—people began to question whether Jenner was making fun of Gomez.

Jenner denied this was the case, and Gomez backed her up.

However, Gomez then commented on a resurfaced video of Bieber apparently dissing Taylor Swift's music, writing, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game"

So... yeah...