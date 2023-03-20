Selena Gomez Is the First Woman to Hit 400 Million Followers on Instagram

Selena Gomez has just set an incredible record: She is now the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.
To celebrate the extremely deserved achievement, Gomez posted a bunch of photos of herself posing with groups of fans throughout the years, and captioned the post, "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you" with a white heart emoji.
The singer-actress-entrepreneur's famous friends rushed to congratulate her, with Paris Hilton commenting a heart-eyes emoji, Jonathan Van Ness writing, "Aweee honey!!!" and JWoww adding some clapping emojis into the mix.
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
A photo posted by on
As it stands, just three accounts have more followers on Instagram than Gomez: Instagram itself, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel "Leo" Messi.
This comes just weeks after Gomez took over from Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram.
Jenner lost followers and Gomez gained them as drama unfolded between them as well as Hailey Bieber (though Jenner denied having started any drama, and Gomez backed her up, saying, "I'm a fan of Kylie!").
Hypothetically, Gomez may have also had a surge of new followers over the weekend after she made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's much-awaited Eras tour in Los Angeles.
While on stage, Gomez delighted Swifties by singing the Midnights singer's praises. "The reason why she has been one of my best friends is this person has never, ever judged a single decision I've made," she said.
"She's always met me where I've been. She's encouraged me when I had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don't know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn't have you and your family, because you changed my life."
We love female friendship!!!!!!
@some.emmagination.huh (opens in new tab) ♬ Hands To Myself - Selena Gomez (opens in new tab)
