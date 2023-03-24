Selena Gomez Just Asked Her Fans to Stop Sending Hailey Bieber "Hateful" Messages: "This Isn't What I Stand For"

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been at the center of an alleged feud for months now, and Gomez—a fierce mental health advocate—really wants it to stop.
The Only Murders in the Building star just took to Instagram Stories to ask her fans to stop sending Bieber hateful messages.
She wrote, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.
"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.
"I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."
She added a red heart emoji to show the message came from a place of love—as is always the case with Gomez.
The alleged drama between the two women began earlier this year, when fans thought that Bieber was mocking Gomez in a TikTok she made with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.
It continued when fans thought Kylie Jenner and Bieber were mocking Gomez for saying she "accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows," and again when a video of Bieber seemingly dissing Taylor Swift resurfaced and Gomez jumped in to defend Swift.
At various points in this saga, all parties involved have denied having any beef with one another, but dedicated Selena Gomez fans—including her former costar Jennifer Stone—have all jumped to her defense.
Unfortunately, it seems like many have taken this too far, and instead of showing their support to Gomez, they have been bullying Bieber instead, which—as Gomez says—is never OK.
Commenting on the whole ordeal, Gomez has previously said, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."
In other words: Kill 'em with kindness.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
