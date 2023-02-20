Megan Fox Hits Out at "Baseless" Claims Machine Gun Kelly Cheated on Her

Last week, Megan Fox had fans everywhere speculating that Machine Gun Kelly had cheated on her and that they were breaking up, but Fox is here to tell us all that nothing of the sort happened between them.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote on her reactivated Instagram.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now"

Fox set the post so that you can't see who liked it, and deactivated the comment section. She also currently follows all of zero accounts.

This comes after last week, Fox' followers noticed some unusual activity on her account: She deleted all photos of her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, then posted a sexy mirror selfie with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," which are Beyoncé lyrics believed to address cheating... so it's not hard to see how the confusion arose, to be fair.

After that, Fox responded to a comment suggesting that MGK could have "got with" his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, saying, "maybe I got with Sophie."

At the time, she also unfollowed everyone but Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem, before deleting her account entirely.

Now back on Instagram, the above statement is Fox' only post, and she still doesn't follow Machine Gun Kelly.

So what really happened there? While we don't know and we should all avoid making assumptions, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi has one (massively unverified) theory.

In her newsletter, she wrote, "Just as I reported since the Super Bowl, (according to my sources) MGK and Megan never broke up but did get into a huge fight over that weekend. I was told it had nothing to do with infidelity but rather other serious issues in their relationship that would have tested their trust and his honesty."

I don't know what's real anymore.