Megan Fox Shows Support for Sophie Lloyd Amid Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox is done with rumors about her, her relationship, and her entourage.

Last week, the actress sparked rumors that her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly had cheated on her after she posted a mirror selfie with Beyoncé lyrics related to cheating, unfollowed MGK on Instagram, and deleted all photos of him from her account.

More recently, however, the Transformers star debunked the "baseless" rumors, writing, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

Anyway, amid all of this drama, MGK's guitarist Sophie Lloyd became implicated. On the selfie Fox had posted, someone commented, "He probably got with Sophie," to which Fox playfully replied, "maybe I got with Sophie."

Now, Fox is making it clear that she was just joking when she said this. She recently commented on one of Lloyd's Instagram posts, writing, "How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it - I will never understand.

"Why are people so…so dumb

"Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster ... You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can ... middle finger up"

While Fox has denied any cheating happened, a source told People that she and Kelly are "still not in a good place."

They added, "She's now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit. She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment."

The source concluded, "Their relationship is crazy and intense, yet it wouldn't be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week."

In the meantime, let's make sure to take all of this with a pinch of salt until we hear the truth from Fox and Kelly themselves.