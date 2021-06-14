Today's Top Stories
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Is Her Double in Sweet 17th Birthday Post

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca october 15 courteney cox and coco arquette attend the nanci ryders team nanci participates in the 15th annual la county walk to defeat als at exposition park on october 15, 2017 in los angeles, california photo by matt winkelmeyergetty images
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
  • Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter Coco turned 17 on Sunday, and the parents shared extremely cute birthday posts to celebrate.
  • "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco," Cox wrote, while Arquette posted, "I couldn’t love anything or anyone more than I love @cocoarquette_ Thank you for being you."
  • Both posted throwback photos of their daughter, but Cox also included a more recent snap—in which Coco is her absolute double.
  • Godmother Jennifer Aniston also shared a birthday message, writing, "Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious!"

    Courteney Cox and ex David Arquette's daughter Coco turned 17 on Sunday, and to celebrate, Cox shared an extremely sweet post on Instagram, comprising a series of throwback photos plus one more recent snap. "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much," Cox captioned the post.

    While the throwback pics are adorable, it's the more recent photo that's the most striking—because of just how similar Coco looks to her mom. In the fourth snap in the carousel, Coco, who shares her mom's dark brown hair and strongly arched brows, rests her chin in her hands and smiles at the camera. And if you told me I was looking at a teenage Courteney Cox, I'd believe you!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Coco's dad David Arquette also shared a moving birthday tribute to his daughter, featuring another adorable throwback snap of Coco as a toddler. "I couldn’t love anything or anyone more than I love @cocoarquette_ Thank you for being you," he wrote. "I love you with all my heart. Happy 17th Birthday!!!"

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Also taking part in the celebrations? Coco's godmother, Jennifer Aniston, who shared a sweet post on her Instagram Story. "Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious!" Aniston wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding a toddler Coco. "Godmama LOVES you." Cute!

    jennifer aniston coco arquette instagram
    @jenniferanistonInstagram
