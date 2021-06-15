Ben Affleck had a family dinner with Jennifer Lopez, her younger sister Lynda Lopez, and her twins Emme and Max.

Well, if this isn't an indication that things are serious between the newly reunited Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, I truly don't know what is! Affleck joined Lopez for a family dinner on Sunday night to celebrate the birthday of her younger sister Lynda Lopez. Also in attendance were J.Lo's twins, 13-year-old Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The group ate at Nobu in Malibu, California, and it sounds like they had a pretty lovely time.

"They enjoyed a Sunday family dinner together," an insider told People, adding, "everyone seemed great and had fun." The source shared that "Jen and Ben sat next to each other and were very affectionate," noting that "they held hands under the table." The couple were also spotted kissing at the dinner, People reports.

It sounds like Bennifer 2.0 have Emme and Max's approval, too: "Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together," the insider said. "The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share."

Also a big fan of Affleck? Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who's reportedly especially delighted by the reunion. "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," another source told People. "She is thrilled that they are back together now." Cute!

