Things are going strong between the recently reunited Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!

Lopez and Affleck "are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The former fiancés have "talked about the past and why things didn't work out," and are now "on the same page," the source said.



Rejoice, Bennifer stans, because it sounds like things could not be going better between the recently reunited Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the former fiancés, whose reunion first hit headlines at the end of April, "are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in."

Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged between 2002 and 2004, have reportedly "talked about the past and why things didn't work out," according to Entertainment Tonight's source. "They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy," the insider added.

"Jen is elated and really trusts Ben," the source continued. "Ben is more traditional and low-key in his values and Jen is into that. She likes that they can go on dates and have fun. She also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input."

Jeff Kravitz Getty Images

So what does the future hold for Bennifer 2.0? Firstly, some very cute vacation pics, if we're lucky. Last week, People reported that the duo were "discussing summer plans" and hoped to "take a trip" together, a follow-up to their May getaway in Montana. They "want to spend as much time together as possible," an insider told the magazine.

At present, the couple are living on different coasts—J.Lo in Miami, and Affleck in Los Angeles—but the distance is proving no obstacle. "They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," the source told People. "They are very happy together."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io