Jennifer Lopez Is Considering a Move to Los Angeles After Reuniting With Ben Affleck

By Emily Dixon
santa monica, california february 08 jennifer lopez attends the 2020 film independent spirit awards on february 08, 2020 in santa monica, california photo by phillip faraonegetty images
Phillip FaraoneGetty Images

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently splitting their time between Lopez's home base in Miami and Affleck's in Los Angeles—but they might not be in a long distance relationship for much longer. According to Us Weekly, Lopez has been looking at houses in L.A., as well as schools for children Emme and Max. "Jennifer is looking forward to coming back to L.A. for a new start," an insider told the magazine.

    Another source told Us Weekly that things are looking particularly serious between Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004. "They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal," the insider said. Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They are soulmates and always have been."

    ben affleck and jennifer lopez during gigli california premiere at mann national in westwood, california, united states photo by jeff kravitzfilmmagic
    Jeff KravitzGetty Images

    Bennifer 2.0 have done some reflecting on their previous relationship, Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this week, and both are "hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in." A source said the pair had "talked about the past and why things didn't work out," adding, "They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy."

    "Jen is elated and really trusts Ben," the source shared. "Ben is more traditional and low-key in his values and Jen is into that. She likes that they can go on dates and have fun. She also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input."

