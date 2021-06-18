Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their reunion official at the Parsons Benefit in New York City earlier this week, where Scott was honored with the Parsons Table Award, walking the red carpet together.

Scott gave Jenner and daughter Stormi a sweet shoutout in his acceptance speech, saying, "Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you."

An inside source told People that things are going great between the couple.

"Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the insider said. "Kylie and Travis are very close again."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their reunion official when they walked the red carpet together at the Parsons Benefit in New York City earlier this week, where Scott was honored with the Parsons Table Award. In his acceptance speech, Scott gave a sweet nod to Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster, as E! reports, saying, "Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you."

It sounds like things are going swimmingly between the couple, with an inside source telling People, "Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now." The source added, "Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It's just great to see them back together." Cute!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"They never put any pressure on their relationship," the insider continued. "The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in L.A. because this is what works for them."

Last month, another source told the magazine that Scott and Jenner had figured out an ideal family set-up. "They love each other. They enjoy spending family time with Stormi. They all travel together. Kylie and Travis also have date nights," the source shared. "They have worked hard to create a family situation that's best for them."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io