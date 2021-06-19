Today's Top Stories
Blake Lively Baked a Seriously Impressive Watermelon Cake This Week

By Kayleigh Roberts
new york, ny august 18 blake lively poses outside the crosby hotel on august 18, 2018 in new york city photo by james devaneygc images
James DevaneyGetty Images
  • Earlier this week, actress/very impressive human Blake Lively took to Instagram to show off her next-level baking skills.
    • Blake made a watermelon cake that seriously looks just like a watermelon and the feat clearly deserved documentation on IG.
      • According to the post's caption, Blake made the stunning baked good using a Betty Crocker Bake'n Fill that she hasn't used since she was 17.

        Blake Lively is here to simultaneously impress you/make you feel pangs of envy and inadequacy, but that's pretty much just par for the course for Blake Lively, Seriously Impressive Human Being.

        The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a glimpse at her latest culinary creation: A picture perfect watermelon cake. And no, we do not mean a watermelon flavored cake. We are talking about a cake that looks very much (like, an almost unsettling amount) like an actual watermelon.

        According to Blake, this modern marvel was created using a Betty Crocker Bake'n Fill, which she has apparently owned and been hoarding (but not ever using) since she was teenager.

        "The benefits of being a hoarder #492: you’re at the ready with your Betty Crocker Bake & Fill —that you haven’t used since you were 17– the moment someone requests a watermelon cake," she captioned her Instagram post, which included a video of the moment the watermelon cake was sliced, as well as a selfie of Blake posing with a slice herself. "Shout out to all my fellow as seen on TV nuts. Pullin’ out the Euroseal next."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Can we pause for a moment to marvel at the revelation of that caption, btw? Blake has not used this Betty Crocker Bake'n Fill since she was 17. That means that she has definitely not practiced making such a cake in at least 16 years (and like, honestly, it seems likely that even in her high school baking days she didn't just sit around on nights and weekends perfecting the art of cake-based fruit doppelgängers. But IDK, maybe she did. Mere mortals like us can't fathom how the gods spend their teenage downtime, after all). Anyway, the point is: This is impressive AF. Bowing down to Blake, yet again.

