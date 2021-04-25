In a new Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, Ryan Reynolds managed to poke fun at his wife, Blake Lively, and youngest daughter, 18-month-old Betty, simultaneously.

Sometimes it feels like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship is like one ongoing comedy routine made up of a series of inside jokes strung together for their fans to enjoy. Oh, and love. The comedy routine of inside jokes for public consumption on social media and love.

Earlier this weekend, Blake turned celebrating the birthday of one of her dearest friends (Gigi Hadid, FWIW) into an opportunity to playfully troll her beloved for the amusement of millions on Instagram. Ryan, never one to be outdone, took things to the next level on Sunday with a post that manages to drag not only his wife, but his youngest daughter (18-month-old Betty).



What did Betty—a baby—do to deserve being targeted for social media trolling by her own father? Listen to "Baby Shark" too damn many times, that's what.

Blake didn't miss a beat though (she never does) and re-shared the post on her Instagram Story along with the caption, "...well at least they'll have ample content for therapy."

Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the best thing about the internet. Bar none.

