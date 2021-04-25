On Friday, model and all-around ball of sunshine Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday. Her longtime friend Blake Lively was one of many celebrities who took to Instagram to show Gigi some love on the big day.

In one of the two Instagram Stories posts Blake shared for the occasion, the 33-year-old actress playfully trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds—something she's famous for doing on social media.

In another post, Blake joked about the birthday girl herself, sharing a video of the Gigi dancing to Taylor Swift's song "King of My Heart" at a Reputation tour concert in 2018.

Blake Lively is celebrating Gigi Hadid's birthday in exactly the same way she celebrates all of life's biggest milestones: By playfully trolling her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share some love for her good friend, Gigi Hadid, on her 26th birthday.

Blake actually shared not one but two IG Story posts in the model and birthday girl's honor, but let's start by focusing on the one involving Ryan. In that post, Blake shared a throwback picture of Gigi, herself, and Ryan all hanging out together at a concert during Taylor Swift's Reputation tour in 2018. In the photo, the three of them are squeezed together on a small gray couch and Blake is in the middle, with one arm (and a leg, for what it's worth) draped over her husband and the other hugging onto Gigi, who she's also leaning into in the pic.

"Happy birthday @gigihadid," Blake captioned the vintage snap. Then, not missing a chance to low-key drag the love of her life, she added, "I think you and I make a much better couple."

Instagram

In her second post, Blake turned her razor-sharp-but-still-never-actually-mean-or-hurtful wit (it's a fine line to walk and Blake has a talent for it—seriously, let's just go ahead and create a new Oscar category for it and give her a trophy tonight, okay?) toward the birthday girl herself. Blake shared a fun video clip (taken at the same concert as the picture with Ryan) of Gigi dancing adorably to Taylor Swift's song "King of My Heart."

Instagram

"Too bad you're just super hot and no fun at all," Lively joked in the video's caption.

Gigi and Blake's friendship goes way back. Not only are they both members of Taylor Swift's 1989 era girl squad, but they have a shared love of New York City's fashion scene to bond them.

Here they are back in the 1989 squad days of 2014:

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

Here they are, adorably and animatedly chatting up Ariana Grande at the 2018 Met Gala:

Kevin Mazur/MG18 Getty Images

And, more recently, they were spotted hanging out in NYC at the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Runway Show:

Gotham Getty Images

They're also so close that Gigi turned to Blake for parenting advice when she was pregnant with her daughter, Khai.

Specifically, Gigi turned to Blake for advice about balancing parenting as a public figure because, she she explained in an interview with Vogue, she's seen Blake and Ryan's "kids really blossom in a different way."

"I told her you have to do what works for you," Blake told Vogue for the same article. "Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world...I’m grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set."

We hope you enjoyed this edition of Blake and Gigi: A Retrospective—oh, and happy birthday to Gigi and happy trolling to Blake, of course.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

