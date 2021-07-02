Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka Dot Midi Skirt for Her Return to Wimbledon

By Emily Dixon
london, england july 02 catherine, duchess of cambridge attends wimbledon championships tennis tournament at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 02, 2021 in london, england
Karwai TangGetty Images

    As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate Middleton is a fixture at Wimbledon, and she made her first appearance of the tournament Friday to watch Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares play Nicholas Monroe and Vasek Pospisil. Middleton sat between AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton and retired tennis star Tim Henman to take in the match, as Hello! reports.

    Kate went on to visit the AELTC kitchens, where over 200 hot meals have been prepared each day to support members of the local community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge was accompanied by Wimbledon executive chef Adam Fargin, and helped prepare some desserts. She might be spotted in the Royal Box on Centre Court later on, to watch Andy Murray play Denis Shapovalov.

    britains catherine, duchess of cambridge, patron of the all england lawn tennis club, talks with with chef adam fargin as she prepares strawberries in the wingfield kitchen during her visit on the fifth day of the 2021 wimbledon championships at the all england tennis club in wimbledon, southwest london, on july 2, 2021
    AELTC/THOMAS LOVELOCKGetty Images
    kate middleton
    PoolGetty Images

        The royal wore one of her favorite outfit combinations for her long-awaited Wimbledon return (last year's tournament was canceled due to the pandemic): a blazer and a pleated midi skirt. Kate paired a navy polka dot midi by Alessandra Rich with a white T-shirt, layering a navy blazer over the top. She accessorized with pearl earrings by Simone Rocha, layered gold necklaces, white pointed heels, and a white Mulberry bag. To move around the venue, she wore a blue floral face mask.

        london, england july 02 catherine, duchess of cambridge attends wimbledon championships tennis tournament at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 02, 2021 in london, england
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        In happy news, Kate's midi skirt is currently on sale; in less happy news, it's very low in stock, with some sizes already sold out. Her Mulberry Amberley satchel is also difficult to get hold of after going on sale, while her Simone Rocha earrings are out of stock pretty much everywhere. Shop the skirt below:

