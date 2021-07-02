Kate Middleton made her return to Wimbledon Friday.

The Duchess watched a doubles match at the London tennis tournament, before visiting the Wimbledon kitchens.

Kate wore a navy blazer, polka dot midi skirt, and white T-shirt.

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate Middleton is a fixture at Wimbledon, and she made her first appearance of the tournament Friday to watch Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares play Nicholas Monroe and Vasek Pospisil. Middleton sat between AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton and retired tennis star Tim Henman to take in the match, as Hello! reports.

Kate went on to visit the AELTC kitchens, where over 200 hot meals have been prepared each day to support members of the local community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge was accompanied by Wimbledon executive chef Adam Fargin, and helped prepare some desserts. She might be spotted in the Royal Box on Centre Court later on, to watch Andy Murray play Denis Shapovalov.

AELTC/THOMAS LOVELOCK Getty Images

Pool Getty Images

The royal wore one of her favorite outfit combinations for her long-awaited Wimbledon return (last year's tournament was canceled due to the pandemic): a blazer and a pleated midi skirt. Kate paired a navy polka dot midi by Alessandra Rich with a white T-shirt, layering a navy blazer over the top. She accessorized with pearl earrings by Simone Rocha, layered gold necklaces, white pointed heels, and a white Mulberry bag. To move around the venue, she wore a blue floral face mask.

Karwai Tang Getty Images

In happy news, Kate's midi skirt is currently on sale; in less happy news, it's very low in stock, with some sizes already sold out. Her Mulberry Amberley satchel is also difficult to get hold of after going on sale, while her Simone Rocha earrings are out of stock pretty much everywhere. Shop the skirt below:

Pleated polka-dot silk midi skirt Alessandra Rich Net-a-Porter $618.00 SHOP NOW

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

