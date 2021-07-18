Today's Top Stories
Princess Diana Said She Was "Traumatized" by Prince Charles' Answer to an Engagement Interview Question

By Kayleigh Roberts
24th february 1981 charles, prince of wales, and diana, princess of wales, 1961 1997 at buckingham palace in london on the occasion of their engagement photo by central pressgetty images
Central PressGetty Images
    • At one point, the interviewer asked the pair if they were in love. Diana, then 19, said she thought the question was "thick" and answered that they were, but Charles infamously responded, "Whatever love means."
      • Years later, Diana revealed that the "strange answer" left her feeling "traumatized," according to her biography, Diana: In Her Own Words.

        Princess Diana's issues in her relationship with Prince Charles began long before she said "I do." In fact, the late royal eventually revealed that she was "traumatized" by something Charles said during their engagement interview.

        Like many royal couples, Charles and Diana sat down for an official interview when they announced their engagement in 1981. During the interview, they were asked about everything from their first meeting to their wedding and honeymoon plans. At one point, the interviewer asked if they were in love—a question the then-19-year-old Diana found "ridiculous," considering the context (you know, that they had just announced their engagement).

        Diana didn't talk a lot during the interview, but did speak up at this question to say that yes, they were in love. Charles, however, had a very different—and, in retrospect, a very telling—response.

        "We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement," she said, according to her biography, Diana: In Her Own Words. "And this ridiculous [reporter] said, 'Are you in love?' I thought, what a thick question. So I said, 'Yes, of course, we are,' and Charles turned round and said, 'Whatever love means.' And that threw me completely. I thought, what a strange answer. It traumatized me."

        You can watch the interview in all of its awkwardness below:

        This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
