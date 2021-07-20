Hailey Bieber shut down pregnancy speculation with an Instagram comment on Monday.

Husband Justin Bieber posted a photo of the couple with the caption "mom and dad," which sparked a frenzy of speculation in the comments.

But Hailey cleared things up, writing, "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted."

Hailey, however, cleared things up with a comment of her own, writing, "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted." (Their dog, named Oscar, is extremely cute and good, if you weren't already aware.) So there you have it: No Bieber baby as of yet!

The Biebers have spoken about their desire to become parents in the past, with Hailey telling Vogue Arabia back in 2018, "I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Justin, meanwhile, has hinted about his own family vision. Sharing a photo of himself and Hailey at Disney World on Instagram in 2019, he wrote, "Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!" Sounds like they're both on the same page!

