Ryan Reynolds praised Blake Lively's parenting amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a new interview.

Speaking on podcast Smartless, Reynolds said children James, Inez, and Betty had a "tough time" in lockdown.

Discussing the challenges of homeschooling, he said, "Blake was so much better at it then I was cause I'm also a child."

Ryan Reynolds applauded Blake Lively's parenting amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a new interview on podcast Smartless, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. Reynolds shared the difficulties of parenting 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez, and 1-year-old Betty during lockdown, as well as the challenges posed by homeschooling.

"I realize that I’m not one of the millions and millions of people who were living at home paycheck to pay check and living in an abject state of panic during a pandemic," Reynolds began. "I'm lucky, I'm fortunate."

He went on to share that he had a "tough" time during lockdown, as did children James, Inez, and Betty. Discussing homeschooling, he said, "I was, like seeking out external help left, right, and center. So I was reading books, I was, like, trying to figure out some way to steer the ship."

"Blake was so much better at it then I was cause I'm also a child," Reynolds added. He also discussed his own coping mechanisms: "I did a lot of writing. I started to really make meditation a practice."

In the same interview, Reynolds discussed the beginnings of his relationship with Lively. "I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," he said."We were friends and buddies, and then about a year and a half later we actually went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

"We hung out, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually," he continued. "Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston, and so I was like, 'Well let’s—I’ll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together, and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."

Reynolds said he knew pretty quickly that Lively was the one, likening their relationship to a "fairytale." "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together,'" he said (exaggerating just a little for comedic effect, presumably). "And we did."

