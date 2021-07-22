Jennifer Lopez feels she and Ben Affleck have "been given a second chance," an insider told People.

The couple are "madly in love" and consider each other "the loves of each other's lives."

"They want to do everything they can to make this work," a source close to J.Lo revealed.

Here is a very cute Bennifer update: An insider told People that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "madly in love," considering each other "the loves of each other's lives." A source close to J.Lo reflected on the couple's 2004 breakup, noting, "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben." And this time around? "She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance." Lovely!

As for Affleck, an insider told the magazine that he's "very happy" with Lopez, adding, "She's wonderful for him." And both are in it for the long run: "They want to do everything they can to make this work," a source close to J.Lo shared.

.@hodakotb catches up with @JLo and @Lin_Manuel, who are re-releasing their charity single “Love Make the World” to mark the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. pic.twitter.com/2s971yOSl2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 20, 2021

Earlier this week, Lopez expertly dodged a question about Affleck, during an appearance on the Today show with Lin-Manuel Miranda to promote the re-release of their 2016 charity single, "Love Make the World Go Round." "You look happier," Hoda Kotb said. "Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier, she looks happier.' Are we happier?"

Lopez swiftly redirected the conversation back to "Love Make the World Go Round," released in tribute to the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. "The song is out, five years since we've done it," she responded. "And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now."

Kotb tried again, responding, "Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that?" But Lopez couldn't be swayed: "I know," she replied. "You can call me. You have my number!"

